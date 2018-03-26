India condoles loss of lives in Russia mall fire

At least 64 people, including many children, were killed in a deadly blaze that engulfed a shopping mall in Russia's industrial city of Kemerovo

Representational Picture

India on Monday condoled the death of at least 64 people in a fire that engulfed a mall in a Russian city. In a tweet, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said that "it expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of victims of Kemerovo tragedy".

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, including many children. Our prayers and thoughts are with them," it said.

At least 64 people, including many children, were killed in a deadly blaze that engulfed a shopping mall in Russia's industrial city of Kemerovo, the country's Emergencies Minister said on Monday.

The inferno ripped through the top floor of the four-storey Winter Cherry commercial complex on Sunday afternoon in Kemerovo, located in southern Siberia around 3,000 km east of Moscow. Many of the victims were children as the mall's shops, cinema and bowling alley were packed due to school holidays. Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov confirmed the death toll and said six bodies were yet to be recovered, TASS news agency reported.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video