India's COVID-19 tally nears 70 lakh with 73,000 new cases

India recorded a spike of 73,272 COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in 24 hours taking the tally to 69,79,423 cases, stated the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of the total, 8,83,185 cases are currently active, 59,88,822 have been cured, while 1,07,416 have died.

While the recovery rate is at 85.52%, the fatality rate is 1.54%, stated the health ministry data.

The total percentage of active cases is now at 12.94%.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,06,018 cases, including 39,732 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,64,018 sample tests in a single day on Friday.

