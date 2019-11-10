MENU

India cricket stars spend time with Air Force pilots ahead of Nagpur T20

Updated: Nov 10, 2019, 07:41 IST | Agencies | Nagpur

The meeting was organised since the pilots were here for Air Fest 2019.

Ravi Shatri
Ravi Shatri

Nagpur: Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force spent time with the national cricketers ahead of the series-decider against Bangladesh here on Sunday. The pilots, clad in their red uniforms, spent about an hour meeting cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey. The aerobatic squad also presented a souvenir to head coach Ravi Shastri (right).

The meeting was organised since the pilots were here for Air Fest 2019. BCCI's official Twitter handle also posted pictures of Pant and Shastri with the pilots alongwith those of bowling coach Bharat Arun, Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill.

Dhawan posted a similar picture on Instagram and wrote: "Such an honor meeting these fine officers from the @indianairforce. Thank you for all that you do for our country. Jai Hind! #suryakiran."

