India cricket stars spend time with Air Force pilots ahead of Nagpur T20

Nagpur: Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force spent time with the national cricketers ahead of the series-decider against Bangladesh here on Sunday. The pilots, clad in their red uniforms, spent about an hour meeting cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey. The aerobatic squad also presented a souvenir to head coach Ravi Shastri (right).

The meeting was organised since the pilots were here for Air Fest 2019. BCCI's official Twitter handle also posted pictures of Pant and Shastri with the pilots alongwith those of bowling coach Bharat Arun, Shardul Thakur and Shubman Gill.

Dhawan posted a similar picture on Instagram and wrote: "Such an honor meeting these fine officers from the @indianairforce. Thank you for all that you do for our country. Jai Hind! #suryakiran."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever