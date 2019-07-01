India cricketer Karun Nair gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Sanya

cricket

India cricketer Karun Nair shared the news of engagement on social media

Karun Nair with girlfriend Sanya

Indian cricketer Karun Nair, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Sanya Tankariwala recently.

The Karnataka batsman, who scored 303 not out against England in 2016 to become only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple-century in Test cricket, took to Instagram to announce his engagement. He posted this picture with his partner by his side and captioned it, "She said YES."

View this post on Instagram She said ‘YES’â¤ï¸ð A post shared by Karun Nair (@karun_6) onJun 29, 2019 at 4:16am PDT

Quite a few Indian cricketers like off-spinner R Ashwin, wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer, besides English cricketer Sam Billings congratulated Nair.

Karun Nair made his first-class debut in Ranji Trophy when he played for Karnataka in 2013-14. Karun Nair went on to score 3 consecutive hundreds in the final league as well as knockout matches. When Karnataka won the Ranji title in 2014-15, Karun Nair had scored a total of 709 runs in the 10 matches that he played.

Karun Nair is the first batsman to score a triple hundred in a Ranji Trophy final match ever since 1946-47. Nair made his international debut in June 2016 against Zimbabwe.

Nair has played 2 ODIs and scored 46 runs and had played 6 test matches with 374 runs to his name.

