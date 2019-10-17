MENU

India cricketer Vijay Shankar shares shirtless photo, gets trolled on Twitter

Updated: Oct 17, 2019, 11:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Vijay Shankar was at the receiving end when he shared a body transformation photo on social media

Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar was recently at the receiving end of all jokes after his recent post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Shankar tweeted a shirtless picture against another one in order to showcase his body transformation. In the post Shankar wrote: "The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off!"

But the post was not well received by some fans on Twitter. "Facial hair and clothing off are the only two differences one can make. You may have had a 6pack under that sweatshirt who knows?" one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Good transformation ji...But you lost your place in the Indian team...Work hard and come back."

The comments continued to flow with one fan suggesting a new career option. "Now you have a second profession opened to start a gym class for young generation," the fan wrote. Here's a look at some of the tweets by netizens on social media.

Vijay Shankar has been away from international duties, after suffering a toe injury during the ICC World Cup this year.

