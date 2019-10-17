India cricketer Vijay Shankar shares shirtless photo, gets trolled on Twitter

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar was recently at the receiving end of all jokes after his recent post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Shankar tweeted a shirtless picture against another one in order to showcase his body transformation. In the post Shankar wrote: "The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off!"

But the post was not well received by some fans on Twitter. "Facial hair and clothing off are the only two differences one can make. You may have had a 6pack under that sweatshirt who knows?" one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Good transformation ji...But you lost your place in the Indian team...Work hard and come back."

Good tranfromation ji... But u lost u r place in Indian team.... Work hard and come back — seethu (@seethu11) October 15, 2019

The comments continued to flow with one fan suggesting a new career option. "Now you have a second profession opened to start a gym class for young generation," the fan wrote. Here's a look at some of the tweets by netizens on social media.

World cup mein mushkil se 30 run banaye honge aur Chala body dikhane. — unknown (@unknownentity73) October 15, 2019

Or maje ki bat ye hai ki na hi teri aisi body hai or na hi tune 1 run bhi banaya hai world cup meððð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ — Tanishq Mishra (@tanishq_mishra) October 16, 2019

Bhai cricketing stats badhe ki nahi wo important hai — Hritik Pawar (@hritikpawar123) October 16, 2019

Vijay Shankar has been away from international duties, after suffering a toe injury during the ICC World Cup this year.

