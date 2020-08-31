India crosses 36 lakh COVID-19 cases from 30 lakh in just a week

Shoppers wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against spread of COVID-19, walk through a market in New Delhi on Sunday. Pic/PTI

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 36 lakh, just a week after it crossed the 30-lakh mark, with a record single-day spike of 80,078 cases, while recoveries surged to 27,65,540 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Out of the total cases, 7,65,302 are active ones. A total of 27,65,540 have recovered from the virus so far. With 59,403 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate reached 76.47 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.81 per cent. So far, 64,536 people have died of the disease.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 7,47,995 cases and 23,775 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,09,238 cases and 7,050 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.

More COVID-19 tests

According to fresh data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India achieved a record number of 10,55,027 tests in a single day on Saturday. A total of 1,583 laboratories are conducting COVID-19 tests across the country. Of these, 1,003 are government labs while 580 are private.

A total of 811 laboratories are conducting RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 while the TrueNat test is being conducted by 651 labs. The CBNAAT test for Coronavirus is being carried out by 121 labs across the nation. On the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit nation.

India crosses 4-crore COVID tests figure

With a record over 10.5 lakh tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in a single day, the number of such tests performed in the country has crossed 4.14 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The exponential jump in the testing capacity and the number of tests has resulted in an upsurge in the Tests Per Million to 30,044 as on date, it highlighted.

Sitharaman to review loans revival framework

The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will review the implementation of the resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress in bank loans with the top management of Scheduled Commercial Banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) on September 3, according to an official statement. According to the Finance Ministry, the review will focus on enabling businesses and households to avail of the revival framework on the basis of viability, necessary steps like finalising bank policies and identifying borrowers and discussing issues that require addressing for smooth and speedy implementation.

Haryana govt revokes lockdown order

A day after the Union Home Ministry announced guidelines for Unlock 4, the Haryana government revoked an earlier order directing all shops and shopping malls, except those dealing in essential goods and services, to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. In a tweet on Sunday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the order had been revoked since the Unlock 4.0 guidelines released by the Centre on Saturday did not give states the right to impose a lockdown.

Former BJP minister Reddy tests positive

Karnataka's mining baron and former BJP minister Gali Janardhan Reddy has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment in the city, an official said on Sunday. "Reddy is in a private hospital for treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday as he was not feeling well. As he is asymptomatic, he is responding to the treatment," a party official told IANS.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever