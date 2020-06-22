India crosses 4-lakh COVID-19 cases mark

A health worker wearing a protective suit checks temperature of a man before taking his swab sample for a COVID-19 test, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases, India went past the four lakh-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

India took 64 days to cross the 1 lakh-mark from 100 cases, another fortnight to reach the grim milestone of two lakh cases and then in another 10 days it went past the 3-lakh mark.

India has been registering record single-day spikes for the past four days. The jump of 15,413 cases took India's case load to 4,10,461. The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,27,755 patients cured so far, while there were 1,69,451 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. One patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 55.48 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners. India registered over 10,000 cases for the 10th day in a row. The country has witnessed a surge of 2,19,926 infections from June 1 till 21.

Pharma cos. to market COVID med Remdesivir

India's top drug regulator has given nod to two domestic pharmaceutical companies — Cipla and Hetero — for marketing authorisation of anti-viral drug Remdesivir only for "restricted emergency use" on COVID-19 patients with moderate disease (those on oxygen), a senior government official told ANI. With this, India is soon to begin its domestic production, an official said.

Plasma therapy betters Jain's health

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's condition has improved, following the plasma therapy that was administered to him, the office of Delhi Health Minister said on Sunday. "His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward," the office added.

Chennai wears deserted look

The first "Sunday shutdown" with exception only for hospitals and allied health services brought Chennai and suburbs to a standstill while the city's civic body said its fever camps to help detect Coronavirus cases have evoked tremendous response from the people.

