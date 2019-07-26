India demands action after Imran Khan says 40K terrorists in Pakistan

national

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it was not the first time that Pakistan and its leadership owned up to the presence of terrorists in their country

New Delhi: India on Thursday termed as "glaring admission" Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments that his country had 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists who fought in Kashmir and Afghanistan, and asked him to take "credible and irreversible" action against the terror networks.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said it was not the first time that Pakistan and its leadership owned up to the presence of terrorists in that country who are sent to India to carry out attacks. Khan had on Tuesday said about 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists who had trained and fought in "some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir" were in his country.

"It is a glaring admission by the Pakistani leadership... They should make sure the safe havens and sanctuaries in Pakistan should be neutralised. We feel that half-hearted measures to please the international community won't do," Kumar said.

