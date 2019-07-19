India demands consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav 'immediately'

national

Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: India on Thursday asked Pakistan to immediately grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in sync with the verdict of the International Court of Justice and said the ruling in the case by the world court is a complete vindication of its stand.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also slammed Pakistan for claiming victory in the case saying Islamabad has its own compulsions to "lie" to its people. "The ICJ judgment is a validation of India's position in this case," he said, strongly rejecting Pakistan's claim of victory in the case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier on Thursday said, "Appreciate ICJ's decision not to acquit, release and return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law."

India also warned Pakistan that its conduct will be under watch and any "farcical attempts" claiming to implement the ICJ's order would mean going back to the world court or the UN Security Council for remedies.

"Pakistan has been asked to provide consular access to Jadhav and they have to do it," Kumar said. He said the ICJ press release on the verdict in the case mentioned eight points and all the points reflected that the verdict has gone in favour of India.

Asked what will happen if Pakistan does not comply with the court order, he said the ICJ clearly mentioned that the "judgment is final, binding and without appeal".

Asked whether India will make a fresh request for consular access to Jadhav, he said nothing new will be done now as previous requests for consular access were pending with that country.



Imran Khan

