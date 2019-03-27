PM Narendra Modi: India is now a space superpower, live satellite shot down in 3 minutes

national

India launches Mission Shakti; enters its name as an elite space power by becoming the fourth country to successfully destroying a live satellite, a feat achieved only by US, Russia and China

New Delhi: India's anti-satellite weapon A-SAT successfully destroyed a live satellite on a low earth orbit, joining a group of three countries - the US, Russia and China - with such capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday.

"India has entered its name as an elite space power. It is the fourth country to achieve this feat after the US, Russia and China. The 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve, which was completed successfully within three minutes of the launch," he said in an address to the nation.

"Today's A-SAT missile has given new strength to security and vision of the country. We want to assure the world that our new capability is not against any country but is the defensive initiative of a fast-moving India. India has always been against the arm race in space and this operation hasn't changed that. This does not violate any international treaty or law," he said.

The Prime Minister said India has enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, and navigation.

