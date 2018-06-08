India eves beat Sri Lanka to keep final hopes alive
India then rode on some useful contributions by the top and middle order to overhaul the target, reaching 110-3 with seven balls to spare
Outclassed in their last game by Bangladesh, India yesterday bounced back with an improved all-round show to notch up a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka and keep alive their hopes for a final berth in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup here.
India dished out an improved performance with left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht (2-20) snapping two wickets and effecting two run-outs, while Jhulan Goswami (1-20), Anuja Patil (1-19) and Poonam Yadav (1-23) taking one wicket each to restrict Sri Lanka to 107-7. India then rode on some useful contributions by the top and middle order to overhaul the target, reaching 110-3 with seven balls to spare.
