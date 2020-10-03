India eves climb to third in T20 rankings

The Indian women's cricket team has overtaken New Zealand to rise to the third spot in the T20 International standinsgs and retained the second position in the ODI chart of the latest ICC rankings released on Friday. Australia and England retain the top two positions in T20s, their points tally remaining 291 and 280, respectively.

India (270), who made the final of this year's T20 World Cup, are a point ahead of New Zealand (269), the ICC said in a statement. The biggest improvement in rankings has been registered by Brazil, who are up 11 places to 27, after a gain of 15 rating points.

In the ODI rankings, India (121) and England (119) have lost four points each while clinging on to their second and third positions respectively.

