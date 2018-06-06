India eves look to extend winning run v Bangladesh

The Women in Blue registered a mammoth 142-run victory over hosts Malaysia in their campaign opener before thrashing Thailand by 66 runs on Monday



Representational Image

Comfortably placed atop the table with a couple of convincing victories, a confident India will eye to extend their supremacy in the Women's T20 Asia Cup when they take on Bangladesh in their third outing at the Kinrara Academy Oval here today.

The Women in Blue registered a mammoth 142-run victory over hosts Malaysia in their campaign opener before thrashing Thailand by 66 runs on Monday. The Bangladesh women sit at the fourth place with one win from two games.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever