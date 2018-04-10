India eves lose 2nd ODI to England by 8 wickets

Danielle Hazell (4-32) and Sophie Ecclestone (4-14) returned with four wickets each to dismiss India for a paltry 113 in 37.2 overs



The Indian women's team produced a listless performance with the bat to suffer a crushing eight-wicket defeat against England in the second ODI of the three-match series here yesterday.

Danielle Hazell (4-32) and Sophie Ecclestone (4-14) returned with four wickets each to dismiss India for a paltry 113 in 37.2 overs. Smriti Mandhana (42) was the top-scorer for India. England chased the target with 21 overs to spare.

