India eves ready to salvage pride in final tie vs New Zealand

With an aim to build a squad for ICC World T20 in 2020, the Indian team management decided to drop team's senior batswoman Mithali Raj, who is no longer considered a force to reckon with in the shortest format

India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

An improved batting performance will be foremost on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's mind, when Indian women eyeing a consolation victory, take on New Zealand in the third and final T20 International here today. After winning the ODI series 2-1, Indian women lost momentum and subsequently the T20 series.

Only time will tell whether this inspired call pays dividends in the long run but the results have been far from encouraging in the first two matches which India lost by 23 runs and four wickets respectively.

In both games whether chasing or batting first, India are stuck in less than 140-run mark, which is below-par against a top team like New Zealand. The biggest problem has been the lack of fight from the middle-order despite openers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues setting the stage on fire.

India women's squad unchanged for Eng ODIs

New Delhi: India on Saturday retained the 15-member women's squad, led by skipper Mithali Raj, that played in the New Zealand series for the upcoming three-match ODI rubber against England starting on February 22 in Mumbai. "The three ODIs are a part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship," the BCCI said.

