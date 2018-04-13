India eves thrash England to win ODI series

After India spinners restricted England to a modest 201-9, opener Smriti Mandhana, Mithali and Deepti Sharma ensured that the hosts crossed the line with 4.4 overs to spare



India skipper Mithali Raj scored an unbeaten 74 against England

Skipper Mithali Raj led from the front with an unbeaten 74 as India eves outclassed England by eight wickets in the third and final ODI here and win the series 2-1. After India spinners restricted England to a modest 201-9, opener Smriti Mandhana (53 retired hurt), Mithali and Deepti Sharma (54 not out) ensured that the hosts crossed the line with 4.4 overs to spare.

For England, wicketkeeper Amy Jones (94) top scored but she failed to find partners. Indian spinners wreaked havoc on English batters, as they shared six wickets, while veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami (2-39) too chipped in.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2-35), left-arm orthodox bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2-32) and leg spinner Poonam Yadav (2-47) were among the wickets. Skipper Heather Knight chipped in with 36 runs, but it was Jones, with seven fours and a six in her knock, who ensured that England went beyond the 200-run mark.

While chasing, Mandhana gave a brisk start and complemented Raj. After the left-handed Mandhana was retired hurt, Deepti Sharma joined the captain and the two took India home.

