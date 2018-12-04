India face Germany/Netherlands in QFs; Oz/Argentina in SFs

other-sports

The young and speedy Indian team have been dishing out some entertaining hockey at the World Cup, having hammered South Africa 5-0 and sharing the spoils 2-2 with World No. 3 Belgium in their first two league matches. Next up is Canada on Saturday, and depending on that result, and of course Belgium's outcome against South Africa, the top three places of Pool C will be decided. But either way, the road ahead is filled with speed-breakers for Manpreet Singh's Team India.

Scenario 1: If World No. 5 India top Pool C, they will play the winner of the crossover clash between 2D and 3C in the third quarter-final on December 13. The second team in Pool D in all likelihood will be Germany, while the third team in Pool C will be either Canada or South Africa, which means it's a potential India v Germany (World No. 6) quarter-final encounter. The winner of this match play the second semi-final on December 15 against the winner of the December 12 quarter-final involving World No. 1 Australia.

Scenario 2: If India finish second in Pool C, they play a crossover clash on December 11 with 3D, which will be either Malaysia or Pakistan for a place in the quarter-finals. In the last-eight clash (fourth quarter-final on Dec 13) they then meet World No. 4 Netherlands. The winner here, in all probability, face Olympic champions and World No. 2 Argentina in the first semi-final on December 15.

