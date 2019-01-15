India goes down fighting against Bahrain in AFC Asian Cup

football

Jamal Rashed (90+1) converted a penalty in second half added time as Bahrain managed to break India's dogged defence after 90 minutes of grim battle

India's Sunil Chhetri fights for the ball against a Bahrain player

India lost 0-1 to Bahrain in their last Group A match to crash out of the Asian Cup football tournament here on Monday.

Jamal Rashed (90+1) converted a penalty in second half added time as Bahrain managed to break India's dogged defence after 90 minutes of grim battle.

India finished at the bottom of the group with three points from as many matches.

With hosts United Arab Emirates being held 1-1 by Thailand in the other Group A match of the night, both teams entered the next stage.

The UAE finished the group stage with five points, while Thailand and Bahrain ma naged four points each.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever