India has become a slave to RSS and BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

The country has become slave to a handful of BJP-RSS leaders but the entire Opposition will unite in six months to a year to make them realise that India would be run by its people and not just three persons, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will soon see the strength of India, Gandhi said while addressing an OBC convention, aimed at wooing the community that comprises over half the country’s population.

"Today, our nation has become slave to two-three leaders of the BJP and the RSS. The entire Opposition is getting together in six months to a year and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat will see the strength of India," he said at the event organised by the party’s OBC cell at the Talkatora Stadium. "They will understand that India cannot be run by only three people. India will be run by people of the country," he said, drawing applause from the crowd. He alleged that everyone, including MPs in the BJP, were afraid to speak out, as they were not allowed to speak. "Only the RSS is heard," he said.

