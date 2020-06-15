India has risen, it is no longer a weak country, says Rajnath Singh

Amid a standoff with China on the Ladakh border, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its "national pride", asserting that its security capability has risen and it is no longer a "weak" country.

Speaking at a virtual Jan Samvad rally for Jammu and Kashmir, Singh also assured the Opposition that the central government will not keep Parliament or anyone in the dark about developments on the border and will share details at an appropriate time.

"I want to assure that we will not compromise with national pride under any circumstance. India has become strong in its national security. India is no longer a weak India. Our strength has risen. But this strength is not meant to frighten anyone. If we are increasing our strength we are doing so to secure our country," Singh said.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in an over five-week standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso

