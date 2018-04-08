India hockey coach livid after 2-2 draw with Pakistan

A penalty corner earned in the last seven seconds, thought to be saved when taken, reinstated after an appeal by Pakistan, proved to be India's undoing in a lacklustre clash except for P Sreejesh's brilliant saves



Sjoerd Marijne

The Indian hockey team's perennial problem of conceding late goals left them with a disappointing 2-2 draw against a sloppy Pakistan in its Commonwealth Games opener here on Saturday.

"Today, I didn't recognise the team I've been coaching for the last five months," a livid India coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the pool B match. A penalty corner earned in the last seven seconds, thought to be saved when taken, reinstated after an appeal by Pakistan, proved to be India's undoing in a lacklustre clash except for P Sreejesh's brilliant saves. Dilpreet Singh (13th minute), Harmanpreet Singh (19th minute) put India ahead before Mohammed Irfan Junior (38th minute) and Mubashar Ali (59th minute) drew parity and helped their team claim the moral victory.

