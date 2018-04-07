India hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne: We're favourites against Pakistan today

A sporting clash which is never short of political undertones, India and Pakistan will be up against each other in their Commonwealth Games hockey opener here today - a match touted as the blockbuster showdown of the preliminary stage



Sjoerd Marijne

A sporting clash which is never short of political undertones, India and Pakistan will be up against each other in their Commonwealth Games hockey opener here today —a match touted as the blockbuster showdown of the preliminary stage. "We start favourites," declared India coach Sjoerd Marijne after his two-time defending silver-medallist team's practice session here yesterday.

More than the politics though, Marijne was concerned about the high temperatures in Gold Coast for their Group B match. "It's really hot, 28-29 degrees and we play at 2:30pm (local time), so, that will be difficult circumstances. That's why we have to stay calm for ourselves," he said.

