India hockey skipper Manpreet Singh loves Punjabi food and Bollywood

Manpreet Singh

India hockey captain Manpreet Singh has his hands full at the moment as he leads the team into the World Cup in Bhubaneswar (Nov 28 to Dec 16). But whenever he gets a break, he indulges in a couple of activities that are most dear to him — eating Punjabi food and watching Bolywood movies.

"I love Punjab food, and sarso ka saag and aloo ke parathe are my favourite dishes," Manpreet told mid-day yesterday. "I enjoy watching Hindi movies and recently watched Gold [Akshay Kumar-starrer based on independent India's first Olympic hockey gold]. It has become one of my favourite movies, alongwith Chak De India [another hockey film based on former India goalkeeper Mir Ranjan Negi and the women's national team]," added the Red Bull athlete. He is pretty clear about his favourite actors too.

"My favourite Hindi film heroes are Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Akshay because he is so dedicated in whatever he does, and Salman because he does so much charity." And favourite actress? "Anushka Sharma, not only for her acting skills but because she married Virat Kohli. He's a brilliant athlete, and the two make for a great couple."

