India hockey team achieve all-time high No. 4 rank

The Indian men's hockey team has climbed a rung to the fourth position, their highest since the inception of the FIH world rankings in 2003, in the recently released chart. India's excellent form in the first three rounds of the second edition of FIH Hockey Pro League has seen them move from fifth to fourth position.

The Manpreet Singh-led team's rise comes at the expense of Olympic champions Argentina, who dropped to fifth place. World champions Belgium—who in January defeated Australia in Sydney to wrestle top spot from their opponents—remain in pole position, with the Kookaburras (second) and the Netherlands (third) also holding their positions in the top three. In the women's list, India occupy the ninth spot. Netherlands is at the top followed by Australia, Argentina, Germany and England.

