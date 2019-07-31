India Inc (lusive)

sunday-mid-day

A fair world for all was the mantra at Vividh 2019

Praful Baweja at Vividh 2019, a job fair for LGBTQ community which was held at Nehru Centre in Worli. Pic/Atul Kamble.

Can you imagine this? Fifteen companies - as partners and employers - and several more who showed their support through their speakers, reports, and presentations at the recently concluded Vividh 2019, a job fair for the LGBTQ, People with disabilities and the elderly: This is the India we've been dreaming of. One that shows pride in inclusion and dignity for all.

Even on a rainy Sunday, more than 400 people walked into the event at Worli. Corporates interacted with the candidates; there were food stalls, selfie booths and entrepreneurs selling important products and services like wheelchair assistance apps (myudaan) and skilling programs for people with disabilities by Saarthak trust.

It was so heartening to see two sign language interpreters communicating between companies and those hearing or speech impaired. Parmesh Shahani, Head, Godrej India Culture Lab and Author of Gay Bombay: Globalisation, Love and (Be)Longing in Contemporary India thought it was a Sunday well spent at an event that was well-thought of. "There was a panel on LBT, the usually underrepresented population of the LGBTQ community, the artisanal bazaar had textiles from the marginalised communities of Gujrat and West Bengal; couples were holding hands and asking representatives to tell about their company - it was gratifying; a moment of pride to watch an event of this magnitude and class," he adds.

A brainchild of Praful Baweja and Sushil of 6 degrees LGBTQ growth network, the organisers felt the need to expand their horizons after the landmark judgment of giving legal status to the LGBTQ community last year. "We thought of expanding to diverse workforce, not in the spotlight: women; people with disabilities and the elderly. Our agenda is to provide leads; referrals; skill share and other networking opportunities to them as well as the LGBTQ people," says Baweja.

