India invites Donald Trump for Republic Day 2019

national

However, US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said no decision has been taken on the matter yet

Donald Trump. Pic/ AFP

India has extended an invitation to United States President Donald Trump to be the special guest on the Republic Day next year.

However, US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said no decision has been taken on the matter yet.

In a press briefing, Sanders also confirmed that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis would be visiting India next month, to start a ¿dialogue, process and a potential discussion for a presidential visit later in the year."

Every year, the Indian government invites a 'head of a country' to be the special guest on the Republic Day, which is marked by a parade showcasing the military power and cultural diversity of the country.

Leaders from the 10 ASEAN nations -- Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei¿were chief guests at this year¿s parade.

Former US President Barack Obama has also been part of the celebrations and visited India in 2015 as the chief guest of the 65th Republic Day event.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever