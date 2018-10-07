India juniors beat hosts Malaysia 2-1

other-sports

For hosts Malaysia, Muhammad Zaidi (47th minute) reduced the deficit. India next play New Zealand on Sunday

Representational Image

The Indian junior men's hockey team started their campaign at the eighth Sultan of Johor Cup with a hard fought 2-1 win over hosts Malaysia here on Saturday.

Harmanjit Singh (12th minute) and Shilanand Lakra (46th minute) got their names onto the scoresheet for India by scoring field goals. For hosts Malaysia, Muhammad Zaidi (47th minute) reduced the deficit. India next play New Zealand on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever