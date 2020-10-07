India lifts curbs on export of N95 masks

The Union Commerce Ministry has lifted the restrictions on export of N95 masks. Post the decision, masks of all categories can be exported from India.

"The export policy of N-95/FFP-2 masks or its equivalent is amended from 'restricted' to 'free' category making all types of masks freely exportable," a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.

In August, the government had allowed the export of N95 masks, up to a limit of 50 lakh units per month.

Earlier, exports were totally barred to cater to the domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The domestic production of masks and PPE overalls have significantly increased in the past six months, and sector players have been asking the government to lift the curbs on exports.

Commenting on the decision, Union Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted: "India is Making for the World: N95 & FFP2 Masks can now be exported freely to countries across the world."

"'Make in India' is spurring economic growth and employment while helping the world battle COVID-19."

