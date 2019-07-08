India lose 2-4 to Tajikistan despite Sunil Chhetri's brace

football

India captain Sunil Chhetri

Ahmedabad: Tajikistan completed a comeback to beat India 4-2 despite a good effort in the first half by the Blue Tigers in the first match of the Intercontinental Cup at Ahmedabad yesterday.

India had the perfect start as Mandar Rao Dessai played Lallianzuala Chhangte through inside the box. The left winger came under a heavy challenge as the referee pointed to the spot. Captain Sunil Chhetri stepped up to the spot and placed a Panenka into the top-right corner to hand India the early lead.

Chhetri put India two goals ahead minutes before the half-time whistle, netting his 70th goal in international football. Tajikistan came out with great gusto in the second half, and pulled one back within the first 10 minutes of the restart. Komron Tursonov scored in 56th minute to open Tajikistan's account.



Tursonov, immediately played a vital part in the putting his team back in the game, as his cross found Sheriddin Boboev, who merely had to tap it in. Soon after, Muhammadjon Rahimov (71st min) slotted to put Tajikistan in the lead.

Minutes later, Substitute Shahrom Samiev volley it in the fourth for Tajikistan.

