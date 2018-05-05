India may not play pink-ball Test on Australia tour

BCCI acting secretary has reportedly conveyed the board's decision to not play pink-ball Test to the Cricket Australia



Representational picture

India will not be playing day-night Test in Adelaide during the upcoming tour to Australia later this year, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources. Recently, Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also met the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and informed them that the management and the team need more time to prepare for the Test matches under lights.

As per the decision of CoA, BCCI acting secretary has reportedly conveyed the board's decision to not play pink-ball Test to the Cricket Australia. Earlier, Cricket Australia (CA) had confirmed that their opening match of the series against India will be held at the Adelaide Oval, adding that they were still trying to convince the BCCI to play it under lights.

The statement came after CA released its entire 2018-19 international fixture, comprising of 22 matches across the formats, without confirming whether it would continue its recent tradition of hosting a pink-ball match at Adelaide Oval. It should be noted that Adelaide Oval had hosted day-night Tests against New Zealand, South Africa and England in the recent years.

Australia are slated to play three-match T20I series against India from November 21 to November 25 followed by their Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide from December 6. The two sides will then play their second Test in the newly-built Perth Stadium (December 14-18) before heading to Melbourne and Sydney for the traditional Boxing Day and New Year's games. Subsequently, Australia will play three-match ODI series against India, beginning January 12 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever