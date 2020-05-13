India may play 2 extra ODIs v Australia, no 5th Test

Team India are likely to reject Australia's proposal for an additional fifth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during their tour Down Under later this year, mid-day has learnt.

However, they could agree to two more ODIs so the tour could consist of four Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is. The tour is scheduled from October to January but that is likely to change.

While Cricket Australia is looking at the India tour to pull them out of their financial crisis, the BCCI is keen to hold a star-studded IPL in October-November as the ICC is likely to postpone the T20 World Cup to next year. An official announcement from the ICC is expected shortly.

The BCCI's willingness to play two extra ODIs comes with a rider. Since Australia does not permit their players to participate in T20 leagues while their home season is on, the Indian cricket board is expecting their Australian counterpart to make an exception and allow the presence of Australians in the IPL.

BCCI sources said that overseas players will be flown in on chartered flights for the T20 extravaganza. Four to five venues in close proximity of each other will be shortlisted by the BCCI to conduct the IPL. Mumbai [three venues] and Pune [one] could be on the BCCI's list presuming the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control by then.

