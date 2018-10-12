India may play three four-day practice games in Australia

cricket

It is understood that the team is sure to play two warm-up matches in Australia

The much-anticipated meeting between the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Indian team management 'went well', according to those present in the meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was held at the team hotel to take stock of things with the team. While the officials have been tight-lipped about the discussions that took place over overseas performances, mid-day has learnt that the focus of the meeting was the way forward for the Indian team with the forthcoming Australia tour and the preparation for next year's World Cup.

It is understood that the team is sure to play two warm-up matches in Australia. However, the BCCI is looking at the possibility of playing three tour games of four-day duration.

Team India received a lot of flak in South Africa and England with lack of preparation cited as one of the key reasons for their defeats. The Indian think-tank cancelled the one-off warm-up match in South Africa and the only three-day practice game in England was turned into a friendly contest with all members of the squad getting a chance to play.

It is also learnt that India's Test batsmen will travel to New Zealand and Australia, "well in advance" in order to get acclimatised. It is understood that India 'A' coach Rahul Dravid will work closely with India's Test batsmen during their time in New Zealand.

