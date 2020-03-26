'India might have 13 lakh COVID-19 cases by mid-May'

Cops beat up people who ventured out of their homes in Ranchi, on Wednesday. Pics/AFP/PTI

India could face between 100,000 to 13 lakh confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus by mid-May if the current trend in the growing number of COVID-19 cases continues, according to a report by an international team of scientists.

The report, compiled by COV-IND-19 Study Group, an interdisciplinary team of researchers, said while India seems to have done well in controlling the number of confirmed cases compared to other countries like the US and Italy in the early phase of the pandemic, the country is critically missing a key component in this assessment — the number of truly affected cases.

This factor depends on the extent of testing, the accuracy of the test results, and the frequency and scale of testing of people who may have been exposed but do not show symptoms, the researchers, including Debashree Ray from Johns Hopkins University in the US, said. "So far, the number of people tested in India has been relatively small. In the absence of widespread testing, it is impossible to quantify the magnitude of community transmission, in other words, estimate how many are infected outside hospitals and health care facilities," the scientists wrote in the report. "Thus our current estimates are at best underestimates for India based on early phase data," they said.

According to the report, it is essential for India to adopt "draconian measures" to act before the growth of COVID-19 infections starts to accelerate in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday a total lockdown for 1.3 billion people in India for 21 days, warning that the nation may go back by 21 years and many families could be devastated if we don't abide by the lockdown rules.

In their analysis, the scientists used data on the number of reported cases in India up to March 16, and applied tools of modelling disease transmission. They estimated the theoretical number of infected at any given time, and compared projections for India against the US and Italy.

09

Total no. of deaths in India due to the virus

227

No. of Indians evacuated from Iran

Tamil Nadu records its first COVID-19 death

A 54-year-old man infected with Coronavirus died at a hospital on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu's first recorded death due to the disease, State Health Minister, C Vijayabaskar said. "Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient passed away... he had medical history of prolonged illness with diabetes with hypertension," the health minister said.

Cosmetics producers to make sanitisers

The Delhi government permitted all manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics to produce ethanol-based hand sanitisers up to June 30 without a separate license to deal with the shortage of such cleansers in markets.

'Ensure students in Kazakhstan are safe'

The Delhi HC directed the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure welfare and safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan without food and medical aid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GoAir employees to have pay cut for Mar

As the Coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted revenues of the aviation sector, GoAir CEO, Vinay Dube stated that all employees would take a pay cut in March. Dube had announced last week that only the top leadership of GoAir would be taking a pay cut of up to 50 per cent. During the last few days, the airline has taken other cost cutting measures — it has laid off its expat pilots, asked its employees to go on leave without pay on rotational basis.

