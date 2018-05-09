India name Ajinkya Rahane as captain for Afghanistan Test

Rahane, 29, will lead the 15-member Indian squad for what is the first Test ever for Afghanistan, the newest entrants to big league cricket



India's selectors Tuesday said Ajinkya Rahane will captain the Indian side for the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan after regular skipper Virat Kohli opted to play for Surrey in county cricket.

Rahane, 29, will lead the 15-member Indian squad for what is the first Test ever for Afghanistan, the newest entrants to big league cricket. Middle-order batsman Karun Nair will replace Kohli in the Indian team which will take on the Afghans in Bangalore from June 14-18."

The charismatic Kohli, who wants to adapt to English conditions before his team's tough tour there, would be available to play two Twenty-20 internationals against Ireland in Dublin, in late June. India are set to take on England in a three-match T20 and one-day series in July followed by a five-match Test series.

