India: New Pakistan with 'nayi soch' should show new action

national

If Pakistan claims to be a "Naya Pakistan with nayi soch", it should show "Naya action" against terrorist groups

India-Pakistan

India on Saturday said if Pakistan claims to be a "Naya Pakistan with nayi soch", it should show "Naya action" against terrorist groups and their infrastructure on its soil and end cross-border terrorism in support of its claims.

"We remain resolute in our determination to persuade the international community of the necessity of compelling Pakistan to move beyond mere words and to show credible, verifiable and sustained actions," Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar told the media.

"We have, and we will continue to act with responsibility and maturity. Our armed forces continue to maintain strict vigil and will remain determined in the defence of the nation and its citizens," he added.

