India, Oman agree to boost cooperation in maritime security

India and Oman share strong and multi-faceted defence ties with the two countries' armed forces holding regular staff talks and advanced joint exercises with each other

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Saud Harib Al Busaidi held wide-ranging talks on Wednesday and agreed to enhance cooperation in maritime security and defence industry engagement.

The ministers undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed measures to further enhance bilateral exchanges, an official statement said. Sitharaman and her Omani counterpart also agreed upon a range of measures to enhance the defence relationship between the two countries.

Cooperation in maritime security and defence industry engagement were prioritised for future engagement, the statement said. India and Oman share strong and multi-faceted defence ties with the two countries' armed forces holding regular staff talks and advanced joint exercises with each other.

