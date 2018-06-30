India only needs to draw with Netherlands for a place in Champions Trophy hockey final
India only need to share points with Netherlands today for a place in final
India would look to eke out at least a draw against hosts Netherlands in their last round robin match here tomorrow, a result that will be enough for the eight-time Olympic champions to grab a second consecutive final spot at the Champions Trophy hockey tournament.
India are currently placed second in the standings with seven points from two wins, one loss and a draw. Defending and world champions Australia are atop the table with 10 points and have already secured a berth in tomorrow's summit clash.
As per the rules of the six-nation tournament, the top two teams from the round robin stage will play in the final. For India, a draw today would surely guarantee their place in what can be termed as a repeat of 2016 Champions Trophy final in London. For Netherlands, it is a must-win match as only a win can ensure their place in the final.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
How Bollywood stars reacted after India's defeat in Champions Trophy final