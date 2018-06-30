India only needs to draw with Netherlands for a place in Champions Trophy hockey final

India only need to share points with Netherlands today for a place in final

Indian players celebrate a goal against Belgium on Thursday

India would look to eke out at least a draw against hosts Netherlands in their last round robin match here tomorrow, a result that will be enough for the eight-time Olympic champions to grab a second consecutive final spot at the Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

India are currently placed second in the standings with seven points from two wins, one loss and a draw. Defending and world champions Australia are atop the table with 10 points and have already secured a berth in tomorrow's summit clash.

As per the rules of the six-nation tournament, the top two teams from the round robin stage will play in the final. For India, a draw today would surely guarantee their place in what can be termed as a repeat of 2016 Champions Trophy final in London. For Netherlands, it is a must-win match as only a win can ensure their place in the final.

