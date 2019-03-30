India Open Badminton: Srikanth, Kashyap seal semi-final spots

Updated: Mar 30, 2019, 11:04 IST | PTI

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap raised hopes of an Indian win after progressing to the semi-finals at India Open here yesterday. Srikanth finally snapped his series of quarter-final finishes, outwitting compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19.

Meanwhile, Kashyap entered his first semi-finals of a World Tour Super 500 or Superseries in almost four years, beating Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei 21-16, 21-11 in a quarter-final clash.

