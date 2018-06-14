India opt to bat in Afghanistan's Test debut

Afghanistan is set to become the 12th nation to play Test cricket as skipper Asghar Stanikzai opted for a spin-heavy playing XI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat in the one-off Test against debutants Afghanistan here Thursday.

Afghanistan is set to become the 12th nation to play Test cricket as skipper Asghar Stanikzai opted for a spin-heavy playing XI at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

For the hosts sans regular skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik made a comeback to the Test side after almost eight years.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai(c), Afsar Zazai(w), Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever