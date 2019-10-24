India out to get good deal from ICC

One of the things on new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's agenda is to ensure India gets the revenue share that they received from the Big Three model — the maximum of the revenue earned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).



In the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) three-year regime, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar successfully discontinued the Big Three (India, Australia and England) practise of revenue sharing.



In the Big Three model, the BCCI stood to earn USD 570 million whereas in the new revenue model from 2015-23, the BCCI's share was reduced to USD 293 million.

However, outgoing CoA chief Vinod Rai did not agree that they compromised a lot in the new ICC revenue model.



"Any of you who has followed BCCI knows how much we got as per that 2014 [Big Three] model. We took charge in 2017. Not a single dollar was flown to us. When we took charge, we were told that we were allowed [USD] 293 million dollars.



"It was when Vikram Limaye [CoA member] negotiated with the ICC. So, the 293 million got increased to 405 million dollars. That is where it stands today, and if in future we get more, that will be welcome," Rai said after the BCCI general body meeting yesterday.



Meanwhile, Ganguly urged the media not to go by hearsay.



"The ICC matter is important for everyone to know. Don't just go by hearsay. India is to get [USD] 372 million from the ICC in the five-year cycle. It is a lot heavy at the back end because there are two World Cups — one T20 World Cup in Australia and the Champions Trophy in India. We will make sure we get our due. We will work with the ICC and take this forward," Ganguly said.

