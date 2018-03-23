India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets on Pakistan Day

The prevalent border tradition is followed to maintain harmony and coordination between the two forces.



Pakistani Rangers on Friday offered sweets to Border Security Force (BSF) of India at Attari Wagah Border to celebrate Pakistan National Day. The prevalent border tradition is followed to maintain harmony and coordination between the two forces.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to commemorate the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state, which was later called Pakistan.

