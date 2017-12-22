India-Palestine Solidarity Forum slams US' stand on Jerusalem

India-Palestine Solidarity Forum, a city-based organisation, today condemned the declaration made by US President Donald Trump recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

India-Palestine Solidarity Forum, a city-based organisation, today condemned the declaration made by US President Donald Trump recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It also asked the Indian government to make clear its stand on the issue. Social activist Teesta Setalvad, addressing a press conference here, compared "Trump declaration" to the Balfour Declaration whereby Britain "gifted Palestine to the Jewish people" a century ago.

The Forum called Trump's decision as another glaring instance of US' arrogance. It goes against an international consensus and framework of UN resolutions and international laws, it said. National General Secretary of the Forum Feroze Mithiborwala said they were more concerned by the "utter silence" of the Narendra Modi government on the issue. "PM Modi's affinity to Israel may see a further diminishing global role for our country, as India moves deeper into the US-Israeli camp. This will be a betrayal of all that India stands for, a betrayal of the legacy of our anti-colonial freedom struggle and the moral values on which modern India was built," Mithiborwala said. Communist leader Prakash Reddy said on this occasion,

"The Trump Declaration on its part is leading to tectonic shifts across the region and therefore." The US now stands isolated, and the decision has weakening the US' role in the Middle-East and across the world, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go