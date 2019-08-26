India planning to send RSS goons in Kashmir, says Pakistan Foreign Minister

international

Qureshi also said that Pakistan has reports that point that the ruling party BJP is planning to send RSS 'goons' in Kashmir in order to carry out a massacre of innocent people in the valley

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Monday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that India is planning to deploy Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'goons' in the Kashmir valley to carry out massacres. According to reports in the Pakistani media, Qureshi has told media persons that the "situation in Kashmir is deteriorating day by day and a humanitarian crisis is looming large".

Qureshi also said that Pakistan has reports that point that the ruling party BJP is planning to send RSS 'goons' in Kashmir in order to carry out a massacre of innocent people in the valley. The Foreign Minister also said that it is the responsibility of the international community to stop the Indian government from carrying out massacres and save Kashmiri lives.

Qureshi went on to claim that recently, massive rallies were held in Turkey's Istanbul and Ankara "in support of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters".

After the Indian government passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan had said that in order to formally discuss the revoking of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The diplomat further stated that China also submitted a formal request for such a meeting but Poland has to consult and take into account the preferences of other Council members before deciding on time and date for the meeting. Qureshi also sent a formal letter to the president of the Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka, Security Council in order to convene the meeting.

In his letter to the UN Council, Qureshi called for a special meeting to discuss the actions of India which Pakistan considered as illegal and against the UN resolutions.

With inputs from IANS

