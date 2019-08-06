India Post Recruitment 2019: Apply for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts online

national

If you are looking to build a career at Indiapost, then this your chance. Indiapost is accepting applications for 10066 posts in different states

India post is inviting applications for people who want to get recruited in Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab Post Circle.

Candidates who are eligible can apply for the posts through www.appost.in between August 5 and September 4th. A candidate should have passed Class 10th with passing marks in Mathematics and English which should be either compulsory or elective subjects and should be conducted by a recognised Board of School Examination. This is a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

It is also important that the candidate must have studied local language up to Class 10 as declared by the State government or as per constitutional provisions which relate to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

According to jagranjosh.com, 10066 vacancies are available in Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka and Punjab Post circle. The starting date of Online application is August 5, 2019, while the last day of application is September 4th. The candidate should be between 18 TO 40 years of age. The selection will be done on the basis of an automatic generated merit list.

Assam has 919 posts which are available while Bihar has 1063 posts. On the other hand, Gujarat has 2510 available posts and Karnataka has 2637 posts. Punjab has 851 posts and Kerala has 2086 posts.

