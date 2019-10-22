MENU

'India proud of your achievements': PM meets Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 13:42 IST | PTI | New Delhi

Banerjee has won the Nobel in economics, jointly with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for 'experimental approach to alleviating global poverty'.

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: @narendramodi/Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee and held a "healthy and extensive" interaction on various subjects.

Banerjee, an Indian-born American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won Nobel in economics, jointly with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

"Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet, sharing a picture from their meeting.

Tags

narendra modinew delhinational news

