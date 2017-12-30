India provides medical assistance to Yemen

India on Wednesday provided medical assistance worth about $1 million to Yemen in response to a request from the Yemeni government

India on Wednesday provided medical assistance worth about $1 million to Yemen in response to a request from the Yemeni government.

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar presented a box of anti-cholera medicines to Yemeni Ambassador Abdulmalik Abdullah Al-Eryani at a token handing over ceremony held here.

"As part of its commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to Yemen, India has been a member of the ‘Friends of Yemen' Group," the statement said.

"India has earlier extended medical assistance to Yemen in April 2015. Additionally, India provided food assistance in the form of rice and wheat, each worth $2 million in August 2012 and March 2013, respectively," it added.

