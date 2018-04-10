India ranks highest in watching Netflix with pets

Almost 88 per cent of Indian members have watched Netflix with their pets, as compared to 74 per cent globally



Still from Friends From College

According to a survey released by Netflix, when it comes to watching shows online, most Indians (75 per cent) find pets to be the best binge partner. Almost 88 per cent of Indian members have watched Netflix with their pets, as compared to 74 per cent globally.

Reportedly, the kind of shows that dogs and cats enjoy watching with their owners are ones with a high dose of drama and adventure, including Friends From College, Alias Grace and A Series Of Unfortunate Events.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever