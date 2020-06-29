India records 19,459 new corona cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

India on Monday witnessed a spike of 19,459 cases in last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 5,48,318, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country continued to be the fourth worst hit among 213 countries, with 2,10,120 active cases and 16,475 deaths. A total of 3,21,722 people has recovered and been discharged from hospitals. The recovery rate is 58.56 per cent among the COVID-19 patients.

According to the Health Ministry data, 380 deaths were recorded in a day taking the COVID-19 death toll to 16,475.

With a spike of 5,493 cases, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country. The state has a total of 1,64,626 cases, including 7,429 deaths.

The national capital is the second worst hit state with a total of 83,077 COVID-19 cases, including 2,623 deaths and 52,607 recoveries. Delhi is followed by Tamil Nadu with 82,275 confirmed cases, of which, 1,079 have died, 45,537 have recovered and 35,659 are active cases.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 31,320 cases and 1,808 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (22,147), Rajasthan (17,271), Madhya Pradesh (13,186), West Bengal (17,283), Haryana (13,829), Karnataka, (13,190), Andhra Pradesh (13,241) and Telangana (14,419) cases.

India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs. Daily more than 1,50,000 samples are being tested. The samples tested in the last 24 hours have further increased to 1,70,560.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 10.1 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 500,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases increased to 10,115,912, while the fatalities stood at to 5,01,233, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever