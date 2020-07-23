India records worst spike of 45 thousand COVID-19 cases hit in a day

India on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike of 45,720 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,38,635, the Union Health Ministry data revealed. With 1,129 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 29,861. But the recovery rate stood at 63.18 per cent with as many as 7,82,607 cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 4,26,167.



Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh mark The highest spike in cases was reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.



Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,37,607 cases and 12,556 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,86,492 cases, and 3,144 deaths.



Karnataka, the new hotspot state, crossed 75,000 cases.



With 1,227 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital now has a total tally of 1,26,323 cases and 3,719 deaths.



Gujarat has 51,399 cases, Uttar Pradesh (55,588), Rajasthan (32,334), Madhya Pradesh (24,842), West Bengal (49,321), Haryana (28,186), Andhra Pradesh (64,713), Telangana (49,259), Assam (26,772), Jammu and Kashmir (15,711), Kerala (15,032), Odisha (19,835) and Bihar (30,369).



The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 15.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 621,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

