India reports first 6 cases of mutant coronavirus strain as UK returnees test positive

India recorded first six cases of mutant strain of coronavirus as UK returnees tested positive, the central government said on Tuesday.

The mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, first detected in the United Kingdom, is said to be 70 per cent more infectious.

The Union Health Ministry said that the samples of three UK returnees have been tested and found positive for new UK strain in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and one in National Institute of Virology, Pune.

“All six people have been kept in single room isolation,” the Health Ministry said.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others, the government said.

The ministry further said that between November 25 and December 23, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK.

“All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states/UTs to RT-PCR tests. So far only 114 have been found positive for COVID-19,” the health ministry added.

